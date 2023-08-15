Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav's Expensive Car Collection
14 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Elvish Yadav has a yellow Porsche 718 Boxster Worth Rs 1.63 Crore
Elvish Yadav has a Toyota Fortuner 4×2, a well-liked SUV in India worth Rs 42 lakh
Elvish Yadav’s car collection also has Hyundai Verna
Elvish Yadav poses with Mustang, but doesn't own right, he wishes to buy one soon.
Elvish Yadav turns Ajay Devgn in this pic
The Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish's parents supported him
Elvish Yadav, right before winning the BB OTT 2 Trophy
Salman Khan raises Elvish Yadav's hands as he wins Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Title
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Bollywood Celebrities Whose Childhood Photos Will Surprise You