Bigg Boss to Roadies, Top 6 Indian Reality Shows to Watch

11 Jan, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Kaun Banega Crorepati: Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, KBC is a quiz show that allows people to win cash prizes based on how well they play.

Indian Idol: It is a singing reality show which gives people an opportunity to showcase their singing skills.

Nach Baliye: Celebrity couples compete against one another in a series of dance-related challenges in order to win the show.

Roadies: MTV Roadies is a reality show which selects participants across India via auditions. The members then participate in various tasks to win the grand prize.

Splitsvilla: The show is about young women and men trying to look for a potential match on the show.

Bigg Boss: A reality show filled with high-voltage drama with contestants competing to lift the trophy.

