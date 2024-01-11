Bigg Boss to Roadies, Top 6 Indian Reality Shows to Watch
11 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Kaun Banega Crorepati: Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, KBC is a quiz show that allows people to win cash prizes based on how well they play.
Indian Idol: It is a singing reality show which gives people an opportunity to showcase their singing skills.
Nach Baliye: Celebrity couples compete against one another in a series of dance-related challenges in order to win the show.
Roadies: MTV Roadies is a reality show which selects participants across India via auditions. The members then participate in various tasks to win the grand prize.
Splitsvilla: The show is about young women and men trying to look for a potential match on the show.
Bigg Boss: A reality show filled with high-voltage drama with contestants competing to lift the trophy.
