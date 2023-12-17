Bigg Boss to Takeshi's Castle, 8 Entertaining Shows Released On OTT In 2023
17 Dec, 2023
Mallika Mehzabeen
IRL - In Real Love: Released on Netflix, the show is about four singles who are looking for love as they have to navigate the crazy world of modern dating.
Bigg Boss OTT 2: The reality shows that premiers on Jio Cinema are the second season of high-voltage drama, gossip and revelations.
Koffee With Karan 8: KJo's chat show captivates his famous guests with his casual wit opening them to talk about love, career and everything.
Takeshi's Castle: After 34 years, the iconic 1980s game show makes a comeback, preserving its lively eccentricity with Bhuvan Bam as the host. To watch the show, switch to Prime Video.
Love Is Blind Season 6: Released on Netflix, the show depicts individuals falling in love without ever meeting in person.
Temptation Island: A reality show which allows individuals to enter a relationship leaving their past behind. The show is available on Jio Cinema.
Squid Game 2: The Challenge: Real-life contestants vie for a $4.56 million prize in intense children's games. The show is available on Netflix.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: John Abraham’s Luxurious Bike Collection - Check Price Details