Bobby Deol To Janhvi Kapoor: 7 Bollywood Celebs To Mark Debut In South Cinema
Janhvi Kapoor- The Bollywood is all set to make her debut appearance in the Telugu film, Devara alongside Jr NTR.
Shanaya Kapoor- The diva is all set to appear in an upcoming Malayalam film, ‘Vrushabham’ starring alongside Mohanlal.
Bobby Deol- The actor is all set to feature in a historical Tamil film, Kanguva starring alongside Suriya.
Saif Ali Khan- The actor is expected to make his South debut in the film, Devara starring alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.
Sunny Hinduja- The actor is expected to feature alongside Aishwarya Lekshmi in an upcoming film Hello Mummy.
Jamie Lever- Daughter of Johnny Lever, the diva is expected to feature in an upcoming Telugu film, Aa Okatti Adakku.
Emraan Hashmi- He is all set to appear in his debut Telugu film, OG starring alongside Pawan Kalyan.
