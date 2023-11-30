Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Stun as Manipuri Bride And Groom - 7 Pics

30 Nov, 2023

Shawn Dass

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda actor, and model Lin Laisharm got married on November 29, 2023.

Randeep looked like a traditional Manipuri groom in his white ensemble.

Lin Laishram wore a Potloi or Polloi, a satin-and-velvet cylinder skirt composed of thick fabric embellished with sequins and mirrors.

During Diwali last year, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram.

The couple decided to opt for a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony.

Lin, a Manipur-born model and actress, is best recognized for her roles in Mary Kom and Jaane Jaan.

