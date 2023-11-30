Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Stun as Manipuri Bride And Groom - 7 Pics
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda actor, and model Lin Laisharm got married on November 29, 2023.
Randeep looked like a traditional Manipuri groom in his white ensemble.
Lin Laishram wore a Potloi or Polloi, a satin-and-velvet cylinder skirt composed of thick fabric embellished with sequins and mirrors.
During Diwali last year, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram.
The couple decided to opt for a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony.
Lin, a Manipur-born model and actress, is best recognized for her roles in Mary Kom and Jaane Jaan.
