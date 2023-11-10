Bollywood Celebs Attend Dhanteras 2023 Puja at Karan Johar's Office - 10 Pics
10 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Karan Johar poses with his kids Yash and Roohi on Dhanteras
Karan Johar, a family man, plays with his kids during a photoshoot
Vicky Kaushal attends Dhanteras Puja at Dharma office in a bright yellow kurta
Sidharth Malhotra attends Dhanteras Puja at Dharma office in a chikankari off-whit kurta
Ibrahim Ali Khan meets pap outside Dharma office after the puja ends
Varun Dhawan, who is close to Karan Johar, also attends Dhanteras puja
Janhvi Kapoor wears a lavender lehenga saree for Dhanteras puja at Karan Johar's office
Janhvi Kapoor fixes her saree while giving a pose
Khushi Kapoor joins Janhvi for Dhanteras puja
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor twin for the celebration
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Monster Movies On Jio Cinema - Check Here List