Bollywood Celebs Attend Dhanteras 2023 Puja at Karan Johar's Office - 10 Pics

10 Nov, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Karan Johar poses with his kids Yash and Roohi on Dhanteras

Karan Johar, a family man, plays with his kids during a photoshoot

Vicky Kaushal attends Dhanteras Puja at Dharma office in a bright yellow kurta

Sidharth Malhotra attends Dhanteras Puja at Dharma office in a chikankari off-whit kurta

Ibrahim Ali Khan meets pap outside Dharma office after the puja ends

Varun Dhawan, who is close to Karan Johar, also attends Dhanteras puja

Janhvi Kapoor wears a lavender lehenga saree for Dhanteras puja at Karan Johar's office

Janhvi Kapoor fixes her saree while giving a pose

Khushi Kapoor joins Janhvi for Dhanteras puja

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor twin for the celebration

