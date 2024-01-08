Bollywood Celebs Who Are Invited For Grand Inauguration Of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
08 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
The bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be gracing the Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya
The bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is also requested to be present at the auspicious event.
The popular actor Akshay Kumar is expected to be present at the opening of the temple.
The bollywood diva Alia Bhatt along with Ranbir kapoor is invited for the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir.
The bollywood king, Amitabh Bachchan is invited for the grand opening of Ram Mandir on 22nd January
The veteran actor, Anupam Kher also shared his invite on Instagram for the opening of the temple.
The bollywood queen, Madhuri Dixit has been extended a warm invitation to attend opening ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.
Tiger Shroff has also gotten an invitation for concretion ceremony of Ram Mandir.
Filmmaker Sandeep Singh is honored to be invited to the Ram Mandir opening ceremony in Ayodhya.
