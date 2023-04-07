Bollywood stars and their bulletproof cars
07 Apr, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Priyanka Chopra owns a Rolls Royce model which is among the top 3 armoured cars in the world. She owns three more luxury cars - Porsche Cayenne, a Mercedes Benz E class and a BMW 7 series.
Kangana Ranaut owns a bulletproof BMW 7 Series Guard which is priced at around Rs 2.14 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan has a bombproof car - a Mercedes Benz. He added two more armoured cars to his collection - a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge and a Mercedes-Maybach S580.
Salman Khan recently bought a new bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. He already had a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser LC200.
Aamir Khan has a bomb-proof car - a Mercedes Benz S600. He bought it around 10 years back.
