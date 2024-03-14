Chennai Express to Golmaal, 5 Blockbuster Films Directed By Rohit Shetty

14 Mar, 2024

Shawn Dass

Singham

A totally honest police officer is moved to a town run by a gangster whom he has humiliated. The mobster believes he can use excellent power to bring down the officer who has made him appear silly and weak.

Chennai Express

A man traveling to Rameswaram by Chennai Express for his late grandfather's ashes immersion gets himself into problems after assisting a don's daughter and her cousins on the train.

Dilwale

The younger siblings of two estranged lovers develop feelings for one other, oblivious of the terrible past that drove the elders apart.

Golmaal

Four escaped criminals find refuge in a house owned by a blind couple.

Bol Bachchan

All hell breaks loose when a Muslim guy smashes a temple lock to save a small infant and, for his own protection, adopts a Hindu name, where he begins telling lies.

