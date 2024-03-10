Bollywood Films Where Love Doesn't Conquer All
10 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Rockstar: Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie is one of the most-loved films which is about a struggling musician and his love for Heer.
Kal Ho Naa Ho: Directed by Nikhil Advani, the movie shows the unfulfilled love between Naina and Aman.
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela: Yet another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film which is a portrayal of Romeo and Juliet.
Devdas: Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie is about the tragic love story of Devdas and Paro.
Bajirao Mastani: Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film, which is about the unfulfilled love between Bajiro and Mastani.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie is a complex one-sided love story.
