A glimpse at Bollywood movie titles based on animal names.
21 Dec, 2022
Salman Khan plays the titular role in the third installment of YRF's spy-action-thriller.
21 Dec, 2022
The Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma and Radhika Madaan starrer marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan.
21 Dec, 2022
The Varun Dhawan starrer is part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe.
21 Dec, 2022
Vidya Balan plays a forest officer in the 2021 thriller.
21 Dec, 2022
The Reena Roy starrer thriller started a new film genre in Indian cinema.
21 Dec, 2022
