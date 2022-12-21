Bollywood Movie Titles Based on Animal Names

A glimpse at Bollywood movie titles based on animal names.

21 Dec, 2022

Tiger 3 (2023)

Salman Khan plays the titular role in the third installment of YRF's spy-action-thriller.

Kuttey (2023)

The Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma and Radhika Madaan starrer marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan.

Bhediya (2022)

The Varun Dhawan starrer is part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe.

Sherni (2021)

Vidya Balan plays a forest officer in the 2021 thriller.

Naagin (1976)

The Reena Roy starrer thriller started a new film genre in Indian cinema.

