Top 10 Bollywood Wedding Inspiration Movies To Take Insight From
Many couples found inspiration for their wedding in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which portrayed the opulent banquet at the palace in Udaipur, complete with elaborate décor, a magnificent bar, and a regal ambiance.
Band Baaja Baraat draws inspiration for wedding couples from gorgeous settings and exquisite décor have served as inspiration for numerous weddings in the past.
The movie 2 States sparked a lot of multicultural marriages. It was so beautifully done to combine two distinct wedding customs that it will serve as a model for many others in the future.
Hum Saath Saath Hain film has become the quintessential of a great Indian wedding song. Couples in the millennial age have been inspired by the grace and flair of different brides and grooms.
The elaborate pre-wedding customs that are common in Indian culture are depicted in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The controversy surrounding the renowned best friends for life whether to get marry or not.
The rich culture and rituals of Gujrat are glimpsed in the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The exquisite bridal attire for various wedding celebrations and the creative decoration ideas are the most memorable aspects.
The only Bollywood film that has gained insight into other films packed with Indian customs and ethics is Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The entire reconstruction, particularly considering arranging weddings.
Vivah is another fantastic film that demonstrates that a wedding is a merger of two families as well as a meeting of two souls.
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge shows that a person's heart never stops pounding, Even if they live outside of India.
Mujhse Dosti Karoge is yet another fantastic smash hit movie that is jam-packed with wedding planning and festivities.
