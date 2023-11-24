The Most Controversial Weddings of Bollywood Industry
24 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna: Akshay Kumar married Twinkle in 2001 but rumours of an affair with Priyanka Chopra started surfacing, leading to some distressing times for the couple.
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan: Big B was rumoured to be having an extramarital affair but Jaya remained with him despite all the controversies.
Dharmendra - Hema Malini: Hema's parents initially disapproved of her relationship with him as he was already married to Prakash Kaur at the time.
Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia: Dimple was only 16 years old when she got married to Rajesh, who was double her age at that time.
Rati Agnihotri - Anil Virwani – After being a victim of domestic violence for 30 years in marriage, Rati finally left Anil
Rekha and Vinod Mehra: Rekha moved on to her ‘Ghar’ co-star Vinod Mehra. While Rekha denies any stories about marriage with the actor. She later married businessman Mukesh Agarwal who died by suicide.
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh: There was a lot of rift between the two in the late 90s and Neetu filed a domestic violence complaint against Rishi.
Sanjay Dutt-Rhea Pillai: Both fell for each other and tied the knot in 1998. Later, they filed for divorce as they both were involved in extra-marital affairs.
Boney Kapoor and Sridevi: Boney was already married and had two children when he dated Sridevi. She also got pregnant before marriage.
