Branding In Seongsu to Wedding Impossible, Top Romantic K-Dramas to Watch February, The Month of Love
02 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Touch Your Heart: The series is about a lawyer who falls in love with a top actress, whose life goes downhill after becoming caught up in a scandal with a third-generation chaebol.
My Secret Romance: At a Gangwon-do resort, Jin-wook and Yoo-mi encounter mishaps and misunderstandings, leading to an unexpected night together due to Jin-wook's charming and playful demeanour.
Business Proposal: It narrates the tale of Shin Ha-ri, an employee agreeing to substitute for her friend on a blind date, only to discover that her date is, in fact, her boss.
Snowdrop: One of the classic romantic K-dramas has to be Snowdrop. To feel the energy of love, this K-drama is a must-watch.
Wedding Impossible: The series is based on Webtoon of the same name. The series comes with unique twists and turns.
Branding In Seongsu: The series narrates the tale of two people who find themselves waking next to each other's bodies.
