BTS RM Quotes: Top 10 Words of Wisdom by Kim Namjoon
“If you want to love others, I think you should love yourself first.”
“We all have different dreams and goals. That's what makes us individuals, and that's what makes us special.”
“I don't believe in mistakes. Everything happens for a reason.”
“If you want to love someone, then start with understanding yourself first.”
"The only way to truly heal and grow is by facing our own pain and struggles."
"Even if you are not perfect you are a limited edition"
“I hope you know your limits well, but don't stay within those limits. Overcome the limits each day.”
"Happiness is not something that you have to achieve. You can still feel happy during the process of achieving something.”
"Life is more beautiful knowing that we’ve taken a loan on death. Even light is treasured more when there is darkness."
"Everyone suffers in their life. There are many sad days. But rather than sad days, we hope to have better days. That’s what makes us live. That’s what makes us dream."
