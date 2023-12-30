BTS Singer V Turns 28: Kim Taehyung's Interesting Facts And Net Worth
BTS star Kim Taehyung popularly known as V is a renowned name in the K-pop industry.
As Kim Taehyung turns 28. Here's a list of interesting facts and net worth of K-pop singer.
V holds the record for becoming the fastest K-pop soloist to gain a whopping 14 million followers on Spotify by just releasing 3 K-drama tracks.
BTS singer Kim Taehyung has another nickname, Daegu Prince.
BTS V had several stage names such as Lex and Six. After making a confident decision Kim chose to settle down with V.
Kim Taehyung also plays a saxophone. The singer took three years of practice during his middle school days.
V holds a Guinness World Record to his name. The artist holds the record for reaching 1 million Instagram followers in just 43 minutes.
Kim Taehyung is a gaming enthusiast. He is frequently seen hosting live gaming sessions. V prefers to play shooting games in first-person view.
BTS singer V is fond of classic jazz, He loves to groove on Bing Crosby and Louis Armstrong's playlist.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, BTS star V has a net worth of Rs 328 crore which grew from Rs 164 crore.
