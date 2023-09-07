BTS' V Looks Drop-Dead In Layover Photoshoot, Check Dreamy Pics
Layover is V's solo debut album which is all set to release on September 8
Layover is a harmonious rendition of V's signature musical style
Charmed by his black and white pics, a fan wrote, "Kim Taehyung is the type of the man You write poetry about "
V is the last member of BTS to come out with his solo project.
V's album Layover consists of six tracks Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, Slow Dancing (Piano Version).
Layover's every track has diverse contemporary, R&B, and retro elements and a unique narrative.
V looks extremely charming in a baggy jeans and tank top isn't he?
Fan says that the word "Perfect " was made for him
'Layover' photoshoot is winning hearts all over. Army calls him 'Breathtakingly exquisite'
