Burning Body to Dear Child, Top Thrillers To Watch on Netflix
10 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Sajini Shinde Viral Video: As an investigator delves into a schoolteacher's vanishing, she uncovers numerous suspects and a potentially compromising leaked video.
Who is Erin Carter: British teacher Erin Collantes in Spain becomes entangled in a supermarket robbery. Recognition from one of the robbers jeopardizes her life.
Fool Me Once: Maya struggles with her husband's murder. Surprisingly, she spots him at home through a nanny-cam intended for her daughter's safety.
Leave the World Behind: A family of four goes on vacation and later hears the news of a blackout and strange happenings.
Killer Soup: The series is about a chef who gets her husband killed in order to be with her lover.
Dear Child: A woman's mysterious escape from captivity leads investigators to uncover the truth behind her unresolved disappearance 13 years ago.
Burning Body: The series is about the burnt body of a police officer who is found in the car.
