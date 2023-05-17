Manushi Chhillar Turns Fairytale in White Gown, Statement Jewellery at Cannes 2023
17 May, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Manushi Chhillar attended Cannes festival as a part of her association with Walkers & Co.
Manushi Chhillar chose a lovely white dress by Fovari.
Manushi's white dress had a lace bodice and trail that swept the floor behind her.
Manushi wore a statement neckpiece with Swarovski crystals designed by Renu Oberoi
