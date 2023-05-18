Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur Turns Egyptian Goddess in White Hooded Outfit

18 May, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Mrunal Thakur’s second look from Cannes 2023 has been revealed. She is wearing custom-made Anamika Khanna’s hooded outfit.

Mrunal Thakur brings back hoods in fashion

Mrunal Thakur surely knows how to ace hooded style like a pro

Mrunal Thakur wore an innovative co-ord set which screamed fashion sensation

Mrunal Thakur’s outfit dipped with multiple neutral shades.

Mrunal Thakur wore a sheer fabric replete with floral embroidery and tiny pearls.

She matched the skirt with a turtleneck blouse in same pattern

Mrunal Thakur’s outfit has an asymmetrical skirt with a trail.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 9 Life Lessons by Swami Vivekananda For Students

 Find Out More