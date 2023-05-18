Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur Turns Egyptian Goddess in White Hooded Outfit
18 May, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Mrunal Thakur’s second look from Cannes 2023 has been revealed. She is wearing custom-made Anamika Khanna’s hooded outfit.
Mrunal Thakur brings back hoods in fashion
Mrunal Thakur surely knows how to ace hooded style like a pro
Mrunal Thakur wore an innovative co-ord set which screamed fashion sensation
Mrunal Thakur’s outfit dipped with multiple neutral shades.
Mrunal Thakur wore a sheer fabric replete with floral embroidery and tiny pearls.
She matched the skirt with a turtleneck blouse in same pattern
Mrunal Thakur’s outfit has an asymmetrical skirt with a trail.
