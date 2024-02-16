Celeb Couples Who Are Set to Tie The Knot Soon
16 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Jackky Bhagnani - Rakul Preet Singh: The couple is set to tie the knot in Goa on February 21, 2024.
Surbhi Chandna - Karan Sharam: After dating for 13 years, the couple is set to get married on March 01, 2024, in Jaipur.
Divya Agarwal - Apurva Padgaonkar: Small screen's famous couple are going to take their relationship to the next level by getting married on February 20, 2024.
Kriti Kharbanda - Pulkit Samrat: The B-town couple is believed to get married in March. Recently, they shared a picture of their engagement on Instagram.
Sonarika Bhadoria - Vikas Parashar: Sonarika will get married to businessman Vikas on February 18, 2024.
Arti Singh - Dipak Chauhan: Various media reports claim that the couple is expected to get married in April-May 2024.
