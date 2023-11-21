Celebrity Weddings in 2023 - List of Bollywood Celebs Who Tied the Knot So Far
21 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
On January 23, Indian cricketer KL Raul and Athiya Shetty sealed the deal at her family’s beautiful home in Khandala.
The love story of Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra was the talk of B town and the couple tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.
Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra exchanged their vows on January 27 in a private court ceremony.
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya renewed their commitment on February 14, valentines Day in Udaipur.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding was a big hit and took place on September 24 in Udaipur.
Veteran actors Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa had an intimate ceremony on August 28.
Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar and politician Fahad Ahmad had a secret wedding ceremony on January 6, 2023.
