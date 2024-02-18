Celebs Who Will Soon-be Parents in 2024

18 Feb, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Yami Gautam - Aditya Dhar: A few days ago, the B-town couple revealed that they are pregnant.

Aditi Prabhudeva - Yashas Patla: The Kannada actor Aditi revealed that she and her husband Yashas are soon going to be parents.

Amala Paul - Jagat Desai: The couple are expecting their first child. Amala and Jagat got married on November 05, 2023.

Richa Chadha - Ali Fazal: The couple recently announced they are expecting their first child. The duo got married in 2022.

Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal: On February 18, 2024, the couple announced their pregnancy through an Instagram post.

Anushka Sharma - Virat Kohli: The couple has not announced the pregnancy, but a recent tweet of Harsh Goenka hints that the couple will welcome their second child in London.

