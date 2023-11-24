Today, Bollywood Actress Celina Jaitly is celebrating her 42nd birthday with her family and friends.
Jaitely has worked in several Bollywood movies like Paying Guest, Heyy Babyy, Golmaal Returns, Apna Sapna Money Money amongst others.
She tied the knot with an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Hung in 2011.
Post-marriage, Jaitly moved to Austria with her husband and child for a long time.
Heyy Baby actress now enjoys a wholesome life in Austria.
Celina and Peter have 3 kids named Winston, Viraaj Haag and Arthur Jaitly Haag.
Jaitely gave birth to twins, unfortunately, one of them -Shamsher Jaitly Haag, passed away due to his heart condition.
She looks adorable with her loving husband and adorable kids in this Christmas celebration picture.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Best Movies and Documentaries For Art and Culture