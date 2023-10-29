Chandler Bing's BEST And Quirkiest One Liner in Friends
Matthew Perry became well-known for his sarcastic and witty character Chandler Bing on FRIENDS.
Here's a look at his wittiest comments from the popular sitcom which aired from 1994 to 2004.
"Hi, I’m Chandler. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable."
"When I first meet somebody it’s usually panic, anxiety, and a great deal of sweating."
"I’m not so good with the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?"
"I’m hopeless and awkward and desperate for love!"
"Until I was 25, I thought that the only response to ‘I love you’ Was ‘Oh, crap!"
"I am not 'blah'! I’m a hoot."
"It’s always better to lie than to have the complicated discussion."
"I’m funny, right? What do you know? You’re a door. You only like knock-knock jokes."
Could Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry BE any more amazing? May his soul rest in peace!
