8 Space Movies You Should Definitely Watch on OTT
23 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Mission Mangal is available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Rocketery: The Nambi effect is available on Amazon Prime
Mission Over Mars (MOM) is available on Alt Balaji
Antariksham 9000KMPH is available on Amazon Prime
Swades was the first Indian film to be shot inside the NASA headquarters, It's available on Netflix.
Orbiter 9, a spanish film on Netflix where a woman stays alone in the space and a guy comes to rescue her.
The Wandering Earth is a Chinese sci-fi thriller on Netflix.
Stowaway is a sci-fi film about life in space. It is available on Netflix.
Chandrayaan 3 on Wednesday successfully landed a spacecraft near the Moon’s south pole at 6:04 pm.
