Crazy Rich Asians to Love Actually: 9 Romantic Movies Featuring Best Proposals
The Notebook- Allie’s boyfriend Noha encourages her to listen to her heart rather than her mind. The couple later falls in love with each other.
When Harry Met Sally- In the movie Harry affirms the fact that boys and girls cannot be friends. He proposes to her best friend Sally.
Notting Hill- After going through a rough patch, the character Will almost rejects his partner Anna Scott. But there’s a twist.
Love Actually- A guy has the opportunity to propose to his love in front of her friends and family members at a restaurant in Portugal.
Little Women- One of the most emotional proposal scenes in the movie is when Jo rejects Laurie, yet everything gets back to normal later on.
He is Just Not That Into You- Before living together Neil realises that it's hard to live without her better half Beth. Later on, Neil proposes to his love.
Crazy Rich Asians- The Emerald ring known to have his mother’s blessing, unites the couple leading to a plane proposal.
Bride Wars- Emma, gets engaged to her boyfriend in an unusual way. Her proposal is done at her house, with the ring hidden under a fortune cookie.
A Walk To Remember- The movie features the sequence when a couple looks at the stars with a telescope, and right after that, he proposes to his lover.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Richa Chadha to Neha Dhupia: 7 Indian Celebs To Make International Debut