Criminal Justice to Anupamaa, Famous Serials of Rituraj Singh
20 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Criminal Justice: Rituraj played the role of Naresh Lakhani in the series.
Anupamaa: The series is well-known in the country and Rituraj played the role of Yashpal Dhillon.
Made in Heaven: Rituraj in the series played the role of Radhika's Father.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: This series has to be one of the most watched shows. Rituraj played the role of Purushottam Ajmera in the show.
Indian Police Force: In Rohit Shetty's series, Rituraj essayed the role of Rafeeq in the series.
Abhay: Ken Ghosh's series features Rituraj in the role of Kuldeep Dhingra (KD).
