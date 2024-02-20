Criminal Justice to Anupamaa, Famous Serials of Rituraj Singh

20 Feb, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Criminal Justice: Rituraj played the role of Naresh Lakhani in the series.

Anupamaa: The series is well-known in the country and Rituraj played the role of Yashpal Dhillon.

Made in Heaven: Rituraj in the series played the role of Radhika's Father.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: This series has to be one of the most watched shows. Rituraj played the role of Purushottam Ajmera in the show.

Indian Police Force: In Rohit Shetty's series, Rituraj essayed the role of Rafeeq in the series.

Abhay: Ken Ghosh's series features Rituraj in the role of Kuldeep Dhingra (KD).

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shark Tank India: Success Stories of Startups Who Got Rejected On Shark Tank

 Find Out More