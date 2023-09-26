Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Winners Of Last 10 Years
26 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Waheeda Rehman: She is the latest Bollywood actress to get honoured with this prestigious award.
Asha Parekh: She was conferred with this highest award in the field of cinema at the 68th National Film Awards in 2022.
Rajnikanth: He received this greatest award in 2021 in the Tamil film industry.
Asha Parekh: Veteran actress was declared the recipient of the 2020 Dadasaheb Phalke award.
Rajnikanth: At the 66th National Film Awards in 2019, he received the greatest honor in the film industry.
Amitabh Bachchan: The award conferred for “outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema” was presented to the veteran actor in 2018.
Vinod Khanna: He is the 49th recipient of the Dada Saheb Award, which is Indian cinema's highest award.
Kasinathuni Viswanath: He was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2016 and was known for his remarkable acting.
Manoj Kumar: The actor became the 47th recipient of the award and was rewarded with a gold Lotus.
Shashi Kapoor: He received the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for 2014 in the Hindi film category.
