Dadasaheb Phalke Death Anniversary: Celebrating Legacy Of Indian Cinema's Pioneer
Dadasaheb Phalke popularly regarded as the father of Indian cinema was born on April 30, 1870, in Trimbak (Bombay).
Dadasaheb Phalke was a renowned screenwriter, producer, and director as well. He was also the film man in the country to make a film as well.
Dadasaheb Phalke debuted his first film, Raja Harishchandra which was the first Indian movie released in the year 1913. It is now regarded as the India's first full-length feature film.
Dadasaheb Phalke is an Alma mater from Sir J. J. School of Art where he took up a one-year course in drawing and graduated from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.
Dadasaheb Phalke in his career directed 95 featured films and 27 short films in his 19 years of legacy in films until 1937.
Dadasaheb Phalke is rightfully acknowledged as the Father of Indian Cinema. In 1969, the government of India established the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in his honour.
This award is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious accolades in Indian cinema and is officially recognized as the highest honor in the industry.
Some of his notable films are Mohini Bhasmasur (1913), Satyavan Savitri (1914), and Lanka Dahan (1917),
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Remember Ayesha Takia? Check 6 Ravishing Photos of Her From Airport