DDLJ to Jab We Met, 6 All Time Romantic Movies to Enjoy This Cozy Winters
18 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Prem falls for Nisha, his brother Rajesh's sister-in-law. Their love takes a twist as Nisha, mourning her sister's death, faces expectations to marry Rajesh instead. Fate intervenes in their romance.
Veer Zaara: Indian pilot Veer loves Pakistani girl Zaara. Imprisoned, Zaara believes him dead, dedicating her life to his Indian village.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Anjali, a tomboy in college, loves her best friend Rahul, who later marries Tina. Eight years on, Rahul's daughter seeks to reunite him with Anjali after becoming a widower.
Jab We Met: The love story between Geet and Aditya has to be one of the best love stories that one can enjoy these winters.
Kal Ho Naa Ho: Released in 2003, the movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta.
DDLJ: One of the famous romantic movies has to be DDLJ. Released in 1995, the movie features Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles.
