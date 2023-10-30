Deepika and Ranveer: The Best-Dressed Couple in Bollywood

30 Oct, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Here are some of the best looks of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

The couple matched stripes and denim with each other’s outfits, looking absolutely adorable.

The power couple of B-town twins in black outfits and leave their fans stunned with this beautiful picture.

Ranveer and Deepika give major couple goals in this red suit and green kurta.

This duo is a perfect blend of style with Ranveer’s bold fashion choices and Deepika’s classic aesthetic.

The duo looks the epitome of elegance in this matching floral outfit.

The couple looks nothing less than a dream in their reception look.

Ranveer and Deepika walk on the ramp in Manish Malhotra’s attring, looking absolutely gorgeous.

