Deepika Padukone glows in a bright pink pantsuit as she launches a song from Cirkus.
08 Dec, 2022
Is there anyone who can carry this head-to-toe pink look better than Deepika Padukone?
08 Dec, 2022
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh launch the song 'Current Laga' from Cirkus.
08 Dec, 2022
Deepika Padukone teams up her hot pink power-suit with all-diamond jewellery.
08 Dec, 2022
Deepika Padukone does justice to her all-pink pantsuit as she launches 'Current Laga' in style.
08 Dec, 2022
Deepika Padukone's signature look in a hot pink power-suit for 'Current Laga' promotions.
08 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!