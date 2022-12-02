Deepika Padukone looked stunning in her cameo appearance in Cirkus trailer.
02 Dec, 2022
02 Dec, 2022
Deepika Padukone who steals the show with her surprise cameo with Ranveer Singh, will bring Chennai Express Vibes?
02 Dec, 2022
Deepika wore a pink-green ethnic outfit with floral hairdo, gold jewels in Cirkus song.
02 Dec, 2022
Deepika Padukone's sexy moves in Current Laga Re song
02 Dec, 2022
Deepika -Ranveer grooved to the peppy ‘Current Laga Re’ song in Cirkus
02 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!