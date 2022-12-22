Deepika Padukone’s hot and sexy look in black bodycon in Jhoome Jo Pathaan song.
22 Dec, 2022
It’s asymmetric design with tulle overlay and ruffled detailing.
22 Dec, 2022
Deepika Padukone in a never seen before avatar in this hot look
22 Dec, 2022
For Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Deepika wore Alchemy x Lia Aram asymmetric ruffled bodysuit
22 Dec, 2022
Deepika Padukone’s latest look from Pathaan’s second song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ has gone viral
22 Dec, 2022
Deepika Padukone’s energetic moves with Shah Rukh Khan is worth watching
22 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!