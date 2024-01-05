10 Deepika Padukone's Top-Rated Movies As Per IMDb

Piku- A peculiar comedy concerning the bond between a daughter and her elderly father, whose peculiarities drive everyone insane.

Padmaavat- The story follows Queen Padmavati, who is married to a noble king and lives in a prosperous fortress with their subjects.

Om Shanti Om- Om, a budding actor, is killed in the 1970s but instantly reincarnates into the present.

Love Aaj Kal- A contemporary man who recently ended his relationship with his girlfriend is told the story of his love by an antiquated romantic.

Chennai Express- When a man helps a don's daughter and her cousins board a train, he gets into trouble.

Bajirao Mastani- An account of the romance that grew between Mastani, the princess of Bundelkhand, and Baji Rao I, the Maratha general.

Pathaan- A vicious mercenary with a deep-seated grudge launches an apocalyptic attack against the nation while an Indian agent races against a ticking time bomb.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela- A contemporary representation of William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," featuring an Indian influence.

Gehraiyaan- It takes you on a tour through the intricate details of contemporary human relationships.

Cocktail- A romantic triangle involving two girls who are best friends but opposed to each other.

