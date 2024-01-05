Deepika Padukone's Impressive Net Worth - Check Most Expensive Things, Brand Endorsements And Investments
Deepika Padukone has a total net worth of $60 million, i.e. Rs 500 crore.
Deepika Padukone reportedly charges Rs 12-15 crore per film.
Deepika Padukone's primary source of income is through her brand endorsements, including Tanishq, Asian Paints, Axis Bank and luxury designer labels like Louis Vuitton and Cartier.
Deepika Padukone also co-owns a skincare brand '82°E.'
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have a home in Bandra worth Rs 119 crore, an 11,266 sq ft quadruplex.
Deepika Padukone also bought a luxury house worth Rs 16 crore in 2013, as per media reports.
According to Forbes, Deepika Padukone’s income in 2019 was Rs 48 crore.
Deepika Padukone is one of the highest taxpayers in Bollywood. She paid Rs 10 crore in 2016-17.
