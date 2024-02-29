Deepika - Ranveer to Anushka-Virat, Most Loved Couples of B-Town
29 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh: One of the most love couples of the B-town has to be Deepveer. Also, the couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child.
Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma: The couple is loved in both Bollywood as well as cricket fraternity.
Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal: The two are high-school sweethearts and recently announced pregnancy.
Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra: Ever since the duo appeared for Shershaah, their chemistry has been adored.
Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal: The couple is everyone's favourite. Fans love the Punjabi munda and the diva to the cores.
Kareena Kapoor - Saif Ali Khan: Said and Bebo are the OG couple of the B-town and always manage to steal the limelight.
