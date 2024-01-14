Deepika To Tabu, Films of Top B-Town Celebs to Hit Big Screens in 2024
14 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Deepika Padukone: The actress will be next seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and in Rohit Shetty's Singham 3.
Akshay Kumar: After Mission Raniganj, the actor will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle and Jolly LLB 3.
Arshad Warsi: The Jolly LLB fame will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle. He is also gearing up for the shoot of Jolly LLB 3.
Saif Ali Khan: The actor will be next seen in Devara alongside Jr NTR.
Tabu: The actress will be next seen in The Crew with Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.
