Deepika To Tabu, Films of Top B-Town Celebs to Hit Big Screens in 2024

14 Jan, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Deepika Padukone: The actress will be next seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and in Rohit Shetty's Singham 3.

Akshay Kumar: After Mission Raniganj, the actor will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle and Jolly LLB 3.

Arshad Warsi: The Jolly LLB fame will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle. He is also gearing up for the shoot of Jolly LLB 3.

Saif Ali Khan: The actor will be next seen in Devara alongside Jr NTR.

Tabu: The actress will be next seen in The Crew with Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

