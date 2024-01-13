Delhi Crime to Veerappan, Top Hard-hitting Series and Movies to Watch
13 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths: The series is based on a mass suicide that took place in Delhi's Burari.
Kadak Singh: Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and co-produced by WIZ Films and KVN Productions, Kadak Singh is a Hindi-language thriller film released in 2023.
Delhi Crime: Centered on a case of Delhi gang rape, this crime drama traces the Delhi Police's efforts to locate and apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.
Veerappan: The series is based on the infamous gangster Veerappan. One can watch the series on Netflix.
Pink: Minal and her friends, following a molestation incident, seek to file an FIR against a politician's nephew. When the ensuing case becomes manipulated, Deepak, a retired lawyer, steps in to assist them.
Uri: The Surgical Strike: The movie is based on the retaliation for a terrorist attack on a military camp in Kashmir's Uri on September 18.
