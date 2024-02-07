Dev D to Andhadhun, Bollywood Black Comedies to Watch
07 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Kaalakaandi: Released in 2018, the movie features Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. He plays a man who finds who has been diagnosed with stomach cancer.
Darlings: The movie is released on Netflix and features Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and Shefali Shah in lead roles.
Blackmail: Helmed by Abhinay Deo, the film features Irrfan Khan in the lead role. The actor plays the role of a man who finds his wife's extramarital affair.
Ghanchakkar: The movie features Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan in the lead role. The story of the film is about a retired thief who loses his memory.
Andhadhun: The movie revolves around Ayushmann Khurrana who plays the role of a man who is not blind but acts like one and soon gets involved in a murder mystery.
Dev D: The movie is a modern adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel Devdas.
