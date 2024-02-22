Devara to Krana, Upcoming Movies of Janhvi Kapoor
22 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Janhvi shines across various genres, from South Indian cinema to sports dramas, rom-coms, and mythological epics, captivating audiences and establishing herself as Bollywood's versatile talent.
Devara: Janhvi will make her south debut with Devara. The movie also features Jr NTR.
Krana: Janhvi will also feature in a mythological epic titled ‘Karna’, where she will work with south superstar Suriya.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Dharma production on February 22 announced about SSKTK. The movie features Janhvi and Varun Dhawan in the lead.
Ulajh: Janhvi currently completed the shooting of her upcoming patriotic thriller 'Ulajh' in which she plays an Indian Foreign Services (IFS).
Mr and Mrs Mahi: Janhvi undergoes intensive training for her cricket role in 'Mr. and Mrs Mahi'.
