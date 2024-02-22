Devara to Krana, Upcoming Movies of Janhvi Kapoor

22 Feb, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Janhvi shines across various genres, from South Indian cinema to sports dramas, rom-coms, and mythological epics, captivating audiences and establishing herself as Bollywood's versatile talent.

Devara: Janhvi will make her south debut with Devara. The movie also features Jr NTR.

Krana: Janhvi will also feature in a mythological epic titled ‘Karna’, where she will work with south superstar Suriya.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Dharma production on February 22 announced about SSKTK. The movie features Janhvi and Varun Dhawan in the lead.

Ulajh: Janhvi currently completed the shooting of her upcoming patriotic thriller 'Ulajh' in which she plays an Indian Foreign Services (IFS).

Mr and Mrs Mahi: Janhvi undergoes intensive training for her cricket role in 'Mr. and Mrs Mahi'.

