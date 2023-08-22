Devoleena Bhattacharjee's 5 Most Iconic Saree Looks
22 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Devoleena has a different love for sarees. She stuns in every saree look. Let's take a look at her saree collection which serves the best inspiration for new brides.
With a red blouse with cut sleeves and a gold simple saree, you may turn heads. Finish off your appearance with chic temple jewelry.
As a new bride, look stunning in this fuchsia pink saree if you want something bold and vivid. It appears truly fantastic.
Devoleena looks stunning in this black saree and fiery strapless blouse. The saree is the ideal party attire because of its scalloped border and golden lining.
Devoleena looks stunning in her lavender silk saree. The exquisite silver embroidery on the saree enhances its charm.
You will stand out in this pink Kanjivaram saree without a doubt. It certainly has a pleasing aesthetic.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Bollywood Stars And Their Lavish Mountain Homes