Dharmendra Deol Family Tree: Here's Everything You Need To Know
Dharmendra, originally named Dharam Singh Deol, was born on December 8, 1935, in Nasrali, Punjab. His parents were Kewal Kishan Singh Deol and Satwant Kaur, who were Punjabi Jats.
At the age of 19, he tied the knot with Prakash Kaur. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are their sons, while Vijayta Deol and Ajeeta Deol are their daughters.
During the filming of Sholay, he developed feelings for actress Hema Malini and they got married in 1980. In 1979, he embraced Islam to ensure the legality of his second marriage.
Ajit Singh Deol was a well-known actor and producer recognized for his work in films such as Pratiggya and Putt Jattan De. He was the sibling of Dharmendra and the parent of Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, born in 1983.
Abhay Deol, born on March 15, 1976, is an Indian actor and producer who is more commonly known by his stage name. He predominantly works in Hindi films and was brought up in a Jat household by his parents Ajit Singh Deol and Usha Deol.
Sunny Deol, originally named Ajay Singh Deol, is the offspring of actor Dharmendra and actress Prakash Kaur. He made his acting debut with the highly successful movie Betaab (1983).
Vijay Singh Deol, also recognized as Bobby Deol, is an Indian movie star born on January 27, 1969, to parents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur.
Vijayta Deol, born on June 21, 1962, is the younger sister of Bollywood actors Sunny and Bobby Deol. She is the daughter of Dharmendra and Prakash Deol.
Ajeeta Deol is the sibling of Bollywood actors Sunny and Bobby Deol. She is the offspring of Dharmendra and Prakash Deol.
Esha Deol entered the world on November 2, 1981. She is the daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Her only sibling is her younger sister Ahana.
Ahana Deol, the daughter of renowned Bollywood actor Dharmendra and Hema Malini, was born on July 28, 1985. She completed her undergraduate studies at Mithibai College in Mumbai.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Oscar Nominated Movies To Watch Online