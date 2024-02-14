Dia Mirza to Gul Panag, Unveiling the Powerful Women Redefining Eco-Friendly Industry
Mallika Mehzabeen
Amid heightened environmental awareness, women lead sustainable innovation, transforming industries with eco-friendly ventures. They redefine success and reshape business with a focus on sustainability, from renewable energy to zero-waste solutions.
Dia Mirza: Actor, producer, eco-warrior! Dia Mirza champions biodiversity & fights plastic waste for a healthier planet. UNEP ambassador inspires with action & investment in sustainable solutions.
Gul Panag: Gul, has long been a fervent advocate for sustainable living. The Indian actor-producer, co-founded by Gul Panag, Sunfuel Electric is a startup dedicated to providing seamless charging experiences for electric vehicles.
Neelima Mishra: Neelima runs her social enterprise, Ceiba Green Solutions, which focuses on advocacy for gender-inclusive climate action.
Sai Gole: BharatAgri uses an algorithm-driven methodology to give farmers exact advice on crop selection when to plant, and crop management techniques. The company was originally launched as LeanAgri in 2017 and then rebranded. Sai Gole and Siddharth Dialani, who were members of IIT-Madras's Centre for Innovation, co-founded the business.
Kunjpreet Arora: Arora, who hails from Rajasthan, is the founder, of Angirus India Pvt. Ltd. Her company focuses on a comprehensive approach to the #GreenHustlers campaign, through which the voices of eco-entrepreneurs have been amplified.