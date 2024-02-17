Disco Dancer to Agneepath: 7 Greatest Films of Mithun Chakraborty
Agneepath- As a young boy seeks vengeance, he eventually transforms into a gangster in his adult life, gradually adopting the characteristics of those he once sought to oppose.
Disco Dancer- After years of hard effort, a talented amateur singer becomes a well-known professional, but an old family rival is jealous of his success.
Guru- Mithun Chakraborty plays a crucial role of a friend that adds more importance to the story when villagers rise to the occasion of success.
Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki- Aarti lives with her only son, Avinash. When Avinash falls in love and intends to marry, she reveals the truth about his father's death.
Mrigayaa- In the 1930s, a tribe lives in a small village in Odisha's forest. A British administrator with a penchant for hunting visits the village. He befriends Ghinua, a gifted archer.
Pyar Jhukta Nahin- Preeti is a wealthy woman who falls in love with middle-class photographer Ajay. Her parents are initially opposed to the marriage, but the daughter eventually convinces them.
Tahader Katha- Shibnath gets released after eleven years in prison for murdering a British officer.
