Disha Patani Made Jaws Drop in BOLD Red Saree And Blouse
Disha Patani turned many heads with her recent appearance at Lifestyle Asia's Diwali Bash.
Disha Patani Patani grabbed eyeballs as she posed in a sizzling red-hot saree with a plunging blouse
Disha Patani took away our breath in ethnic
Disha Patani struck some amazing poses for the paparazzi
For glam picks, Disha chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, perfect brows and blushed cheeks
Disha styled her tresses in voluminous waves and left them open.
Disha Patani let her saree do all the charm and chose no accessories
