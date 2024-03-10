Disha Patani Looks Like A Dream in These 5 Stunning Fashion Moments
10 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Disha Patani is an inspiration to many when it comes to a fashion statement.
Disha Patani looked gorgeous in Ritika Mirchandani's embellished and embroidered silver saree.
Disha looked drop-dead gorgeous in this glittery red co-ord set.
Disha set the fashion goals right in a black bodycon gown with a thigh-high slit by Tarun Tahiliani.
Disha dazzled in a red off-shoulder gown filled with floral embroidery.
Disha Channelesied her inner diva in a Falguni Shane Peacock Pink sheer saree.
