Disha Patani Looks Like A Dream in These 5 Stunning Fashion Moments

10 Mar, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Disha Patani is an inspiration to many when it comes to a fashion statement.

Disha Patani looked gorgeous in Ritika Mirchandani's embellished and embroidered silver saree.

Disha looked drop-dead gorgeous in this glittery red co-ord set.

Disha set the fashion goals right in a black bodycon gown with a thigh-high slit by Tarun Tahiliani.

Disha dazzled in a red off-shoulder gown filled with floral embroidery.

Disha Channelesied her inner diva in a Falguni Shane Peacock Pink sheer saree.

