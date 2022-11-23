Disha Patani wears a knotted dress with strappy detailing. She teams it up with a full-sleeved shrug.

Disha Patani wears a knotted dress with strappy detailing. She teams it up with a full-sleeved shrug.

23 Nov, 2022

India.com Entertainment Desk

Disha Patani looks stunning in a beautiful white dress as she attends a birthday party.

Disha Patani looks stunning in a beautiful white dress as she attends a birthday party.

23 Nov, 2022

Disha Patani wears a white bustier knotted dress as she attends Kartik Aaryan's birthday party in Mumbai.

Disha Patani wears a white bustier knotted dress as she attends Kartik Aaryan's birthday party in Mumbai.

23 Nov, 2022

Disha Patani gets a plus one to Kartik Aaryan's birthday party as her gym trainer joins her.

Disha Patani gets a plus one to Kartik Aaryan's birthday party as her gym trainer joins her.

23 Nov, 2022

Disha Patani stuns in a flow, hot white dress with a matching small bag.

Disha Patani stuns in a flow, hot white dress with a matching small bag.

23 Nov, 2022

Disha Patani flaunts her toned legs and fabulous figure in a sexy white dress. Do you like her look?

Disha Patani flaunts her toned legs and fabulous figure in a sexy white dress. Do you like her look?

23 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alakh Pandey - Journey From PhysicsWallah to Rs 4,000 Crore

 Find Out More