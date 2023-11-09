Disha Patani To Manushi Chhillar, 8 Must Have Diwali Outfits Inspired By Celebrities
Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar arrived in style at the Diwali party draping a shimmering sliver saree.
Bollywood actress Alaya F wore a black lehenga paired with diamond earrings at the Diwali bash.
Nushrratt Bharuccha arrived at the party wearing a vibrant yellow lehenga paired with a floral patterned blouse.
Actress Karishma Tanna wore a gorgeous black lehenga and Varun Bangera wore a contrasting silver Kurta.
Fatima Sana Shaikh slayed the pre-Diwali bash. She draped a dark green screen paired with a sleeveless design blouse.
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber arrived at the Diwali party in style the couple wore matching colours.
Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi arrived at the pre-Diwali bash wearing an all-black outfit.
Disha Patani also made it to the pre-Diwali celebrations in a crimson saree paired with a deep-neck golden sleeveless blouse.
