Disha Patani To Manushi Chhillar, 8 Must Have Diwali Outfits Inspired By Celebrities

09 Nov, 2023

Shawn Dass

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar arrived in style at the Diwali party draping a shimmering sliver saree.

Bollywood actress Alaya F wore a black lehenga paired with diamond earrings at the Diwali bash.

Nushrratt Bharuccha arrived at the party wearing a vibrant yellow lehenga paired with a floral patterned blouse.

Actress Karishma Tanna wore a gorgeous black lehenga and Varun Bangera wore a contrasting silver Kurta.

Fatima Sana Shaikh slayed the pre-Diwali bash. She draped a dark green screen paired with a sleeveless design blouse.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber arrived at the Diwali party in style the couple wore matching colours.

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi arrived at the pre-Diwali bash wearing an all-black outfit.

Disha Patani also made it to the pre-Diwali celebrations in a crimson saree paired with a deep-neck golden sleeveless blouse.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Honey Singh: The Rap Star of India and His 9 Biggest Hits-In Pics

 Find Out More